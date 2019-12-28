Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Young To Miss Trip To Chicago

Ben Ladner

Trae Young sprained his right ankle in the second quarter against the Bucks on Friday night and will not travel with the team to Chicago on Saturday. The point guard sustained the injury as he drove into the lane late in the second quarter in Friday's game and was called for an offensive foul. He was helped off the court by teammates and did not return. 

Young had X-rays done after the game, which turned out negative, according to a Hawks press release. He'll stay in Atlanta in the coming days to receive treatment on his ankle and his status will be updated as he progresses, per the release. 

"He was trying to create a little contact, and as he's going in he stepped on George's foot," Lloyd Pierce said after the game. "It didn't swell too bad when we were in there right now, but I don't know anything beyond that." 

Pierce hadn't spoken to Chelsea Lane, the Hawks' VP of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, when he addressed the media after the game. 

Young sprained the same ankle on October 29 in Miami and missed the following game. He'll miss at least one game this time around but hopes to return as soon as possible. The Hawks have three upcoming road games, and given the fact that Young will stay in Atlanta tomorrow, it does not appear likely that he will play before January 4 against Indiana. 

"I rolled it pretty bad. It hurts pretty bad right now," Young said after the game. "I'm going to stay here and do some treatment in the morning and try to fight my way to get back as quick as possible." 

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks have scored 0.97 points per possession without Young on the floor this season -- a mark that would rank last in the league by a wide margin. Without a true backup point guard, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry, and Evan Turner will likely assume more ball-handling duties in Young absence. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Pierce Discusses Loss to Bucks

Ben Ladner

The Hawks lost their ninth consecutive game Friday night to the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks.

Video: Pierce and Collins Discuss Hawks' Youth, Playing Small

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce and John Collins addressed the media Thursday afternoon to discuss the Baby Hawks, their loss in Cleveland, and more.

Cam Reddish Discusses the NBA Learning Curve, Atlanta's New Lineup, and More

Ben Ladner

Atlanta's rookie wing caught up with SI to discuss adjusting to the NBA, the Hawks' lineup adjustments, and more.

Collins & Young Stand Out In Loss to Cavs

Ben Ladner

John Collins played well in his return to the court, but the Hawks' defensive shortcomings cost them in Cleveland.

Report: Hawks Interested in Steven Adams

Ben Ladner

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reports that Atlanta could make a play for the Thunder center. How might the big man help the young Hawks?

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Preview

Ben Ladner

John Collins makes his return Monday in Cleveland. What can the Hawks expect from him against the Cavs and beyond?

Hawks vs. Nets Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Keep track of the latest insights and observations from Atlanta's game in Brooklyn.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Preview

Ben Ladner

The first game between these teams came down to rebounding. Saturday's contest could as well.

Three-Point Play: Rotation Changes & Gobert's Impact

Ben Ladner

Three key observations from Atlanta's 111-106 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Video: Pierce Talks Loss To Jazz

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce discusses Atlanta's 111-106 loss to the Utah Jazz Thursday night.