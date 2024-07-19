Zaccharie Risacher's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs the Bulls

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for today's Summer League game vs. Chicago:



Dylan Windler - Available

Keaton Wallace - Available



Zaccharie Risacher - Right Quad Contusion - Out

Mo Gueye - Left Hip Contusion - Out

Nikola Ðurišić - Left Foot Fracture - Out

Kobe Bufkin - Right… pic.twitter.com/WEMmag1m5x