Zaccharie Risacher's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs the Bulls
After missing the last game vs the Lakers, the Hawks are once again ruling Zaccharie Risacher out for tonight's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Mouhamed Gueye is also out while Keaton Wallace and Dylan Windler are available to play.
With Durisic and Bufkin out, Keaton Wallace has taken over at point guard and there have been mixed results. The first game saw Wallace be really solid on both ends of the floor and even earn him a two-way contract. The second game vs the Spurs was not as good, but he bounced back on Wednesday night vs the Lakers, scoring 13 points and shooting 2-4 from three. Wallace is going to be one of the most intriguing players to watch on the Hawks this season from a developmental perspective.
Emmitt Matthews got the start in place of Risacher last game, but only played 14 minutes and shot the ball just once.
Rob Baker will likely start at center again tonight for the Hawks. Baker has been solid so far in Summer League, with his best performances coming in the last two games.
Off the bench, Jarkel Joiner, Miles Norris, and Jonathan Bowden should see playing time tonight. Bowden got his first chance to play on Wednesday and it was an uneven performance. Joiner and Norris have been two of the Hawk's best players off the bench this Summer, with Joiner having a great game on Wednesday with 27 points on 4-7 shooting from three.
With Windler back for tonight's game, I would expect him to get the start over Moses Wood, but wait and see for the official lineup.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: NBATV