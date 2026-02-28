Two Starters For Atlanta Listed On Injury Report Ahead of Sunday's Matchup vs Portland

The Hawks have had two days to rest and get ready for the big stretch of games that is coming in the month of March. Atlanta ended February on a three game winning streak and moved their overall record to 30-31. They have not succeeded when they have had a chance to get to .500, but tomrrow could be the day.

For the game on Sunday, The Hawks could be down two key starters. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot sprain) and Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation) are questionable for the game. Alexander-Walker and Johnson both missed the last game against the Wizards and Johnson missed all but five minutes of the game before that.

If both players were to miss the game, I would expect for a similar starting lineup that the Hawks used on Thursday against Washington, which was Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollm, Zaccharie Riscacher, Jonathan Kuminga, and Onyeka Okongwu.

Hawks injury report for Sunday against Portland….



Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot sprain) is questionable.



Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation) is questionable. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 28, 2026

Will the win streak continue?

Atlanta enters Sunday's game owning a 13-10 record against the Western Conference this season, including a 7-4 clip in its last 11 games. The Hawks' 13 wins over the West this season are the fifth-most by an Eastern Conference club, trailing only Detroit (15), Miami (15), Boston (14) and Cleveland (14). The Hawks enter their contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday having won five of their last six games against Portland inside State Farm Arena.

The Hawks are coming off a 126-96 win over the Washington Wizards on 2/26. In Atlanta's past two wins, both against Washington, the club never trailed, marking the first time since the 2021-22 season (3/30/22-3/31/22) the club has had two straight wire-to-wire victories. Over the two wins, the Hawks averaged 122.5 points, 58.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists and 13.0 steals, winning by an average margin of +25.5 points (122.5-97.0). Atlanta held Washington to under 100 points in both of its wins, marking the first time since 2023-24 (2/25/24-2/27/24).

In his two games as a Hawk, newly-acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 22.0 points on .667 FG% (14-21 FGM), .571 3FG% (4-7 3FGM) and .800 FT% (12-15 FTM), 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.1 minutes, owning a total +/- of +39 ... His +39 is the highest +/- for the first two games with a team in the NBA since Buddy Hield in 2024 (+45, GSW) and the highest +/- for a Hawk in his first two games with the franchise since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era), passing Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s +34 (1/13-17-1/15/17). In his most recent outing on 2/26 against the Wizards, Kuminga tallied a near double-double of 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes.