A Comedic Recap Of Miami Heat's Offseason From Herro's Tattoos To Adebayo And A'Ja
The Miami Heat had an eventful offseason.
While there were no major moves in free agency, there were plenty storylines away from the court. Miami Heat On SI contributor and comedian Canice Nnanna, who is a huge NBA fan, recently took time to address a few issues involving the team during the summer. With the Heat just days from media day and the start of training camp in The Bahamas, here's a candid look at the past few months.
They range from Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson dating rumors to Pat Riley leading the team to Tyler Herro's health and his tattoos.
ON THE NOTION OF PAT RILEY FALLING ASLEEP DURING THE OFFSEASON
"During the summer, Bam Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million contract," Nnanna said. "Which begs the question: Does Pat Riley know about this?"
ON TYLER HERRO'S NEW ARTWORK
"Tyler Herro showed off his tattoos on the `Gram," Nnanna said. "He got a tattoo of his jersey from high school, college and the pros. And if you add the jersey numbers, that's how many games he missed last season. What's more ironic is he has a tattoo that says, "No work, No check. His tattoos are like his contract, regrettable."
ON BAM ADEBAYO AND A'JA WILSON RUMORS
"Dating rumors continue to swirl as Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson were put on blast by the mayor of Dade County," Nnanna said. "But look, the mayor is in her 60s and we all know old folk have bad bladders so why are we surprised she can't hold water."
Canice Nnanna is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at info@canice100k.com.
More of his comedic work can be found on Facebook.