A Look At Why Terry Rozier Is The Miami Heat Difference-Maker
Most of the basketball community either forgets Terry Rozier is on the Heat or does not take his addition to the team seriously.
After a disappointing start to the season, Rozier joined the Miami Heat in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets received Kyle Lowry and a protected first-round draft pick. The trade still feels beneficial, considering Rozier is in the prime of his career while Lowry is past his.
It took Rozier a while to get settled with the team, but he showed flashes of his potential as he got more comfortable in his role. But on March 7, he had his best game up to that point. He finished with 27 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds on 58.8 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three-point range.
Almost a month later Rozier had his best game on the Heat, where he finished with 34 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 66.7 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from three-point range.
Overall, those two games warrant more discussion about his value to the team. He could make fans forget about the other trade target, Damian Lillard, they attempted to pursue in last offseason.
However, retaining Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo while adding Rozier is essential to Miami's keeping up with the rest of the improving Eastern Conference. This is especially true when considering Rozier now has a full offseason and training camp to become more compatible with everyone’s playing style.
And one of the best coaches in the league, Erik Spoelstra, is maximizing Rozier’s abilities.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.