All-Defensive Guard Names X-Factor Needed For Miami Heat's Success
The Miami Heat need more production from their backcourt, but not all believe it must come from star Tyler Herro.
Former NBA All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley sees the Heat's point guard play as the biggest issue. Beverley jumped to Herro's defense when his podcast co-host proposed him as their X-factor.
"I don't think he's the X-factor on that team, though," Beverley shared on his podcast. "Any time Herro is healthy, he plays well. Any big game, Tyler Herro plays well. Any time they say Tyler Herro is going through a shooting slump, he comes out on TV and he plays well. Tyler Herro isn’t the problem."
The Heat's point guard room is made up of Terry Rozier and Alec Burks while star Jimmy Butler also plays the position in certain situations. Neither point guard is fully accustomed to their offensive system, which Beverley expects could pick up this season.
"The point guard play is the problem. The point guard play for the Miami Heat is the X-factor," Beverley said. "You're trying to get the correct guard that fits with Jimmy Butler. Terry Rozier, he just got there last year. Obviously, anyone getting to the Miami Heat culture, there's an adjustment period. You need another guard ball handling that can get you anywhere from 10-14 points per game."
The hope for Miami's coaching staff is Rozier turns into the player Beverley describes as their X-factor.
