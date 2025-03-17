Inside The Heat

Andrew Wiggins' Official Injury Report For Miami Heat Vs. New York Knicks

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles toward the paint during the first half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center on February 10, 2025, in Miami.
Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins is out for tonight's game against the New York Knicks.

He is dealing with a leg contusion.

Wiggins, who was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes heading into their last game, played just 22 minutes in their 125-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. After their loss on Saturday night, the Heat have lost seven games in a row.

Knicks' two-time All-Star Jalen Brunson has been out with an ankle sprain and, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, is "expected out through late March/early April."

Here's the rest of the injury report:

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

KNICKS

Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable - G League

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Knee

Kevin McCullar Jr: Out - G League

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +7, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, New York has won both previous matchups and with a win, the Knicks would sweep the series for the first time in over 30 years (1992-93). Over that same span, Miami has swept the regular season series against New York seven different times. The Heat are 66-73 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 37-32 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

KNICKS

G Miles McBride

G Josh Hart

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the seven-game losing streak: “Enough has been said in the locker room. But we have a certain standard of how we expect to play and compete and we did not meet that standard (Saturday). When we meet that standard, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to win. Obviously we’re struggling to figure out how to win games.”

