Bam Adebayo Catches Eye of Snoop Dogg After Performance Against South Sudan
NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg has made his rounds during these games.
He has been at the gymnastics events. He has taken swimming lessons from decorated champion Michael Phelps. This week he is traveling with the men's basketball team,
“Man, this is a grind out here,” Snoop told NBC’s Mike Tirico on Wednesday's primetime Paris Games broadcast. “But I’m having so much fun.”
“Mike, I may be the MVP of the Olympics, just saying,” Snoop said.
During his traveling with The Avengers, Snoop Dogg asked Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo for an autograph. This was after his 18-point, seven-rebound performance.
According to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, who predicted Adebayo would not see any minutes against South Sudan, Adebayo had some strong remarks to Windhorst away from the court.
"“Bam Adebayo was all over me after the game because I speculated he might get his minutes reduced to get Tatum in,” Windhorst said after the game,
Windhorst said more than Adebayo would get his minutes reduced, He flat out said on the Pat McAfee Show he would be benched for Tatum. Windhorst said Tatum would better against the wing players of South Sudan,
Adebayo praised his teammates for his individual effort, after the game to Tirico,
“Man, crashing the glass hard. Getting open shots. My teammates just making it easy for me," Adebayo said, "Just being able to make shots. Like I said, I’m not here to get 20 shots up. But when I’m open, shoot it."
Adebayo also said the United States has a target on their backs, They are every country's "home run"
"I feel like we’re everybody’s home run. So, for us man, it’s just going out there, playing to the best of our ability," Adebayo said. "We’ve got some of the greatest talents in the world. So, it's just for us to go out there and compete and execute,”
