Bam Adebayo Defends Miami Heat Culture Against Naysayers
After the Miami Heat suffered one of the more embarrassing endings to a season in franchise history, many have called into question the validity of the renowned Heat Culture.
Premier defensive player Bam Adebayo, who just wrapped up his eighth season with the team, got back on the defensive end. This time, he was defending against those talking down on his team's vaunted way of doing things in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
“If I ruled the world, I wouldn’t change it,” Adebayo said. “The thing is, it’s like if you’re not in it, you wouldn’t understand. That’s the thing about Heat Culture. If you aren’t a part of it, then you don’t know what it’s like to be inside of the locker room or around the Heat organization.”
The Heat were outscored by a total of 122 points by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round sweep, making history for the second time this postseason after being the first 10th seed to make the playoffs.
Adebayo, 27, is a three-time All-Star, one-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, four-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team. This season, he averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.