Bam Adebayo Get Bullied by Domantas Sabonis When it Mattered!
Bam Adebayo had a great game in Mexico against the Washington Wizards by going for 32 points and 14 rebounds.
Then he reverted to his regular level as the Miami Heat lost 111-110 to the Sacramento Kings because he could not box out Domantas Sabonis in the final seconds. Miami blew a 15-point lead in the third quarter.
Adebayo constantly has reiterated he has been overlooked for Defensive Player of the Year, but he keeps falling short when it matters. Part of being DPOY is grabbing rebounds. Miami had a one-point lead when De'Aaron Fox missed a 14-footer, but Adebayo was completely dislodged by Sabonis, who grabbed the rebound and put it back for the winner with seven seconds left.
Adebayo had a decent game finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks, but in the final two possessions, he did not challenge a dunk by Malik Monk. Instead, he backed off rather than trying to block the shot. On the next possession, Sabonis removed him and finished the game with the winner.
Miami now sits at 3-3, can't win home games once again and looks no different than the team that played last year losing games just like this late in the game. I will say it over and over and over again, if Adebayo does not play at an elite level, the Miami Heat cannot do much.
Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com and follow his podcast on YouTube