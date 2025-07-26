Bam Adebayo Has Hilarious Response To Miami Heat's Kobe Bryant Post
Ever since his death, it seems like everyone is trying to emulate or honor Kobe Bryant in some aspect.
But maybe some should be left alone. The Miami Heat posted a picture of Haywood Highsmith's interaction with a fan, attributing Bryant as the reason he switched his jersey number.
His teammate Bam Adebayo wasn't a huge fan of this post, telling the admin to delete the picture off their Instagram.
But perhaps he was just trolling. Either way, it was a hilarious response to a relatively inspirational reach by the social media team.
Highsmith had a career season last year as a Heat contributor, averaging 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He played all but eight games for Miami, with several standout performances that solidified him as a rotational player. He was even able to start on multiple occasions, illustrating his development during his fourth year with the team. In Highsmith's most notable game, he had a 17-point showcase in Game 2 of the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The veteran forward will remain essential to the Heat's second unit as they push for further postseason ambitions in 2026. Whatever that may look like, Highsmith is in.
"I've always said, whether I come off the bench or start, it doesn't matter to me," Highsmith said in his 2024-25 season exit interview. "I just wanna impact the winning, you know. Do what I do. Just be there for my teammates, and do whatever I gotta do to just impact winning."