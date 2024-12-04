Bam Adebayo On Struggles: "Everybody Is Not Going To Have A Great Game In Every Game"
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's offensive struggles raises concerns.
Adebayo, 27, is shooting 41 percent from the field, the first time in his career he’s been below 50 percent. He is averaging 15 points, the lowest since his second season.
“It’s human nature,” Adebayo said. “Everybody is not going to have a great game in every game. It is what it is. It’s not losing confidence in who I am and not overthinking the game too much because then you’ll start making other mistakes. It’s one of those things where I’m just missing shots.”
Teammate Tyler Herro doesn’t believe Adebayo is struggling.
“I don’t think he’s struggling, honestly,” Herro said. “I think he’s playing a grand brand of basketball. He’s continuing to impact the game on the defensive end. He’s gotten two triple-doubles in the last three days. In scoring, he’ll continue to get his looks, and he’s going to make his shots. We know what he’s capable of, so I don’t think he’s struggling.”
Jaime Jaquez Jr also shared words of encouragement about Adebayo.
“Just tell him to keep playing his game,” Jaquez said. “Just continuing to spew confidence his way. Words of encouragement just tell him to keep going, anything we can because we won’t be who we need to be without Bam.”
The Heat are just 9-10 entering Wednesday's game against LeBron James and the Los Angels Lakers.
