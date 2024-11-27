Bam Adebayo Praises Veteran Miami Heat Teammate for Embracing New Role
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier may have a new role, and Bam Adebayo likes what he’s seen thus far.
After spending the season’s first month starting at point guard, Rozier came off the bench Tuesday night. He scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting over 20 minutes in the 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tuesday marked Rozier’s return to the court following a two-game absence with a foot injury. Rozier hadn’t come off the bench for the Heat since last January.
Whether it was the new role or simply a strong night, Tuesday was Rozier’s best shooting performance in weeks. The 17 points were his most since a 15-point outing Nov. 11.
“He’s doing what he usually does,” Adebayo said. “He’s being Terry, he’s being himself. He’s playing basketball. That’s what happens when you see the ball go in a couple times.”
It is unknown if Rozier will start Wednesday night at Charlotte. He's been a regular starter since leaving the Boston Celtics following the 2018-19 season.
For his part, Rozier sounds more than willing to switch roles.
“I think a lot of people want to start in this league,” Rozier said Tuesday. “I start for a while, and it’s not final. It’s not like the coach said. It’s nothing against me; I’m just trying something new and rolling with it.”
SPOELSTRA GUSHES OVER WARE
At long last, Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware returned to the court for extended action Tuesday night.
Suffice to say, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra liked what he saw—and that could bode well for Ware.
Ware played nine minutes in Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Bucks, his most since Nov. 12. He scored two points, grabbed three rebounds, and had an assist off the bench.
“He had some really good moments, and then he had some moments where he could improve,” Spoelstra said. “But he will because he’s committed to that process.”
Ware was a plus-11 on Tuesday, his best since Oct. 23.
RILEY HINTS AT TRADE DEADLINE PLANS
Many fans continue to speculate about the Miami Heat's blueprint for February's trade deadline, but it seems the front office may not have much of a plan at all.
It felt obvious heading into the season that the Heat would move on from either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro, depending on their placement in the Eastern Conference. Instead, team president Pat Riley is placing his trust in the current rotation with seemingly no plans to majorly shake up the roster.
"Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and all of the other guys that come up sort of behind them, you have to put all this [expletive] together," Riley shared on The OGs podcast with Heat legend Udonis Haslem. "Put it together and get out there and win, and I think they're more than capable of it."
COULD HEAT TRADE FOR PAUL?
The Miami Heat are no strangers to Hall of Famers, with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, and Shaquille O’Neal all winning titles in South Florida over the last two decades.
Could Chris Paul be next to join the club?
The Miami Heat need help at point guard, especially with Terry Rozier in a season-long shooting slump. Tyler Herro is thriving at shooting guard and on pace to potentially make his first All-Star team.
In a Nov. 25 article ranking possible trade targets, Bleacher Report suggested the Heat acquire Paul. The future Hall of Famer averages 10.7 points and 8.5 assists for the Spurs.
“Acquiring a pass-first point guard like Paul would do wonders for this offense,” the story said.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.