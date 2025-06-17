Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Remain Off Limits In Miami Heat Kevin Durant Talks
As the Miami Heat continue pursuing Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, there has been one constant that remains unchanged.
They are not willing to negotiate Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro, who have anchored themselves as the franchise stars. NBA insider Shams Charania reinforced this notion on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, detailing the possible packages Miami could entertain without dishing out their two primary stars.
"Those two have not been in any conversations, so you and the rest of Heat Nation can breathe a sigh of relief," Charania said. "But in terms of tradable salaries, you have players like Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier. From the Heat's perspective, they do have some young players who have some value. Kel'El Ware, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. So out of those three guys, which player are you most comfortable putting in a deal for Kevin Durant?"
Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and Andrew Wiggins are among the most notable players who could bring some value to Phoenix. Some of the younger players, like Pelle Larsson and Kel'El Ware, have been thrown in the mix as well to provide some balance between the veterans and newcomers. They could also look to the Draft, selecting a prospect like Nique Clifford or Walter Clayton Jr. to exchange in the Durant conversations.
