Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Says Team Is Using Negative Energy From Doubters As Motivational Fuel
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is simply using it as motivation.
Even after tying the series at 1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs, few are still giving the Heat a chance.
It's why they are choosing to use that motivation and fuel the rest of the postseason.
"For us, we've been doubted a lot throughout our playoff runs," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "For me and my team, it's like why lose belief now, backs against the wall, everybody always against us. Use it as fuel. A lot of people seem to think we're going to buy into what they say that we can't get it done. Our guys believe that we can win."
After a blowout 114-94 loss in Game 1, most were questioning if they would even win a game in the series. The Heat bounced back by hitting a franchise playoff record 23 3-pointers in the 111-101 victory.
Adebayo recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while Herro had 24 points, 14 assists and five rebounds. The Heat need more from Herro and Adebayo because they are playing without star forward Jimmy Butler and guard Terry Rozier. Butler is out with a sprained knee while Rozier is dealing with neck spasms. There is no timetable on their returns.
The Heat are attempting to upset the Celtics for a second straight postseason. Last year they defeated them in the conference finals on the way to their second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons.
Tip-off for Game 3 is 6 p.m. at Kaseya Center.