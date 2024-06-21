Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter Could Be Seamless Fit With Miami Heat at No. 15 in NBA Draft
The Miami Heat will surely carry a wish list into next week's NBA draft.
The longer they study it and how it relates to their draft board, the more they could come to realize that Baylor swingman Ja'Kobe Walter might check off the most boxes.
If the Heat want to power-up their 21st-ranked offense, per NBA.com—and they absolute should considering it was the second-least efficient attack of all postseason participants—Walter can help with that. He is an ignitable outside shooter who moves well without the basketball and could thrive on Miami's dribble handoffs. When he gets crowded beyond the arc, he can zip past defenders and finish with force or finesse at the basket.
With length (a 6-foot-10 wingspan juts out of his 6-foot-4 frame), awareness and full-throttle intensity, he could be a defensive asset from opening night. He smothers opponents on the ball and disrupts actions away from it.
And while the Heat may not know for certain until he is a part of the program, he looks like a culture fit, too. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor observed, Waler is "an emotional player who pumps his teammates up, flexes after dunks and takes pride in defense."
Theoretically, the Heat have a choice to make with the 15th pick about whether to chase upside or target someone capable of making an immediate impact. Perhaps with Walter, Miami could check both boxes.
