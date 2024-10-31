Big Game From Tyler Herro Not Enough In Miami Heat Loss To New York Knicks
On Wednesday night, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro played like an All-Star against the New York Knicks.
Herro finished with 34 points, five rebounds, one steal, and seven assists on 60 percent shooting. He shot a team-high 8 of 13 from three-point range in the 116-107 loss against the Knicks.
Herro looked comfortable as a scorer and playmaker. He found his open spots and drove to the paint.
“The coaching staff and my teammates have made it easy on me,” Herro said. “Just being able to play off the catch, you know, obviously I still have the ball in my hands a little bit where I can create and make plays bits. It’s been an easy and smooth transition just because my teammates were able to help. We have so many guys who can get in the paint, so even though I am off the catch, I can still play aggressive basketball.”
It’s early in the season, but there are still some difficulties in the offense regarding Herro trying to get the ball more consistently to Bam Adebayo in certain areas to improve their offense.
“I think it can be difficult when you’re trying to get to a certain game that we’re trying to play,” Herro said. “I think at the same time, winning basketball is winning basketball, and if it’s getting Jimmy and Bam the ball, then that’s what it is. I think a lot of people are getting caught up in the offensive rating number. As long as we win, then that’s all it matters.”
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina