Bill Simmons Argues Why Miami Heat Can’t Acquire Two-Time NBA MVP
Miami Heat fans expecting the team to trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may want to temper their expectations.
At least, that's according to longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons, who recently opined he doesn't believe the Heat will acquire the two-time MVP in the coming months. On the Nov. 11 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons argued he doesn't believe the Heat have enough assets to acquire Antetokounmpo, an eight-time All-Star and the subject of ongoing trade rumors.
Miami would have to put [Bam] Adebayo in (the deal), and if you're Miami, you're trading (Bam) Adebayo and all of these picks to basically put Giannis on the same kind of team he's on now.- Bill Simmons
Simmons instead suggested Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 on Dec. 6, will end up joining the Brooklyn Nets or Houston Rockets via trade.
Antetokounmpo is off to another stellar start, averaging 31.6 points and 12.8 rebounds through nine games. The Bucks are struggling to follow the Greek Freak's lead, entering the NBA Cup with a dismal 2-8 record.
Miami (4-5) could still make a splash ahead of February's trade deadline. FanSided recently proposed the Heat acquire Bucks point guard Damian Lillard in a three-way trade with Milwaukee and Charlotte.
In that theoretical trade, Miami would give up Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, Terry Rozier, Thomas Bryant, and two first-round picks.
Could such a package be enough to land Antetokounmpo instead of Lillard? Don't count Bill Simmons among those nodding in approval.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.