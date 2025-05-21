Bill Simmons Has Concerns Of Miami Heat Landing NBA Coveted Superstar
The Miami Heat are one of many teams floated as potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade destinations. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar may reportedly be ready for a change of scenery after 12 seasons. With the Bucks, he won the 2021 NBA Finals along with two back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020.
Antetokounmpo has teased throughout this process on social media, with reports claiming he would like to play somewhere with no state income tax. This development has fueled Heat trade rumors.
However, The Ringer's Bill Simmons thinks a deal sending the nine-time All-Star to the Heat is unlikely given both the trade assets and the idea that Miami could be similar to Milwaukee.
"I wish Miami had one more guy because there is a 'Bam and all your picks for Giannis' framework that I think would work but it just puts Giannis in the same situation he is in now," Simmons shared Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo's contract is among the most expensive in the NBA. While the Heat have hefty contracts to trade such as Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier, those guys are not players the Bucks would presumably be interested in starting a rebuild.
If there is a trade involving Adebayo like Simmons proposes, that would pair Tyler Herro and Antetokounmpo as the two stars in the lineup.
