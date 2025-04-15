Bleacher Report Has Surprise Pick For LeBron James' Best Teammate
It's been almost 15 years since four-time MVP LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat to win two titles in four straight trips to the NBA Finals.
After departing from Miami in 2014, the conversation around who was James' best teammate has shifted over the years.
When ranking James' teammates, Bleacher Report placed Wade at No. 2 ahead of Kyrie Irving, Chris Bosh and Kevin Love. No. 2 was Anthony Davis, who helped James win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Their claim for Davis as James' best teammate was based on Davis being "a LeBron teammate for longer than anyone else listed above (in terms of both years and minutes played" as well as being "probably the best defender he's ever played with."
Additionally, the article cited his ability to play as the first option when needed despite injury issues over the years. Wade dealt with his fair share of injury issues, specifically over the last two seasons James spent with the Heat.
The story declared Davis as "the best No. 2 he ever had, (at least for now)," with James' new teammate Luka Doncic listed as an honorable mention. The Lakers, who are the No. 3 seed entering the playoffs, could add another title.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Projected To Add 'Dynamic Guard' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Miami Heat Considered Among Top Destinations To Acquire Former MVP
Alex Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ToledoAlexander22@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @Tropicalblanket