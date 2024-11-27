Boston Celtics Surprisingly Predicted To Acquire Veteran NBA Champion From Heat
The reigning champion Boston Celtics are widely considered the best team in the NBA, especially after breaking the record for most points in a single quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Alternatively, the Miami Heat are battling it out in the middle of the Eastern Conference, hoping to contend with their same core. The Heat-Celtics playoff series have stemmed a newfound rivalry, meaning it's unlikely the two front offices would ever do business together.
The Celtics are also the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-3. So why is there any pressure to make additional moves ahead of February's trade deadline? While nothing major is needed, an extra big man to contribute solid minutes in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis could help.
Porzingis made his regular season debut against LA, but an inconsistent past has many doubting his ability to remain healthy. FanSided proposed the following deal between the Celtics and Heat, allowing Boston to solidify their frontcourt:
Heat receive: Jaden Springer, two second-round picks
Celtics receive: Kevin Love
The only way this deal happens is if the Heat also move on from star Jimmy Butler. This trade would signify the team is satisfied with entering a time of rebuilding, as Love is toward the end of his career.
As much as the Heat would likely prefer to move the NBA champion elsewhere, it's hard to imagine finding a better offer. Springer is only 22 years old and could turn into a true rotation piece under coach Erik Spoelstra and company.
