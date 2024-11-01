Brutal Start to this Season is an Example of why Bam Adebayo is Too Passive to be a Real Star!
Bam Adebayo has been the biggest disappointment for the Miami Heat four games into the season.
The Heat are 2-2 Adebayo, who is coming off a gold medal, has high expectations of improvement and goals of winning Defensive POY, has struggled.
Adebayo is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds, three assists and one block. He is shooting 39.5 percent from the field and hasn't made a 3-pointer. Remember, he wanted to shoot 3s. He is taking two threes per game, missing all eight attempts.
I said him shooting 3s is a bad idea. He is only taking 9.5 shots per game. Heck, he is shooting 66:7 percent from the line as well.
He got dominated by Karl Anthony Towns to the tune of 44 points and 13 rebounds on 68 percent shooting. Where is the defense??? Simply put, Adebayo has to play better. Lack of aggression has long been an issue. He is not aggressive. That’s why I have constantly stated he is not the guy people think he is. And nothing has changed. He is a passive player who is simply not that guy in personality to be the A side to any team.
In the meantime, Tyler Herro is shooting close to 48 percent and leading the Heat with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists a game. If only Bam brought Herro’s attitude on offense.
Will we ever see it? Probably not.
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod