Can Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Triumph Steep Competition To Win Defensive Player Of The Year
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the heart and soul of the team's defense.
His impact on the defensive end is tremendous, emerging as an elite defender right out of the gate. His progression each year begs the question: will Adebayo win Defensive Player of the Year this season?
We can argue that he’s on the front line to win the honor. Adebayo's made the All-Defensive team five times, but last season, he earned First-Team All-Defense honors for the first time. This means he’s rising to the challenge of contesting other big men like Rudy Gobert for the award. Gobert is a four-time winner.
Gobert isn't his only competition. He’s also going up against Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Victor Wembanyama, who are some of the league's most praised defenders.
There’s nothing wrong with racking up second-team honors, but when it’s First-Team All-Defensive, that’s gold. At 27 years old, Adebayo is hitting his prime.
Adebayo finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, playing in 71 games. He led the team in blocks 29 times. He’s the third Heat player to receive First-Team honors, following Alonzo Mourning (twice) and LeBron James (three times). His five All-Defensive selections are the most in franchise history.
If he can remain healthy for years to come, he will go down as one of the top defensive players of the decade.
