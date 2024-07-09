Could Miami Heat Make Another Play For Damian Lillard If Things Go Sour In Milwaukee?
Barring a Bustler Douglas-type upset, the Miami Heat are likely to run it back with mostly the same roster for a second straight season.
The Heat's biggest offseason victories were re-signing Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith and Thomas Bryant while losing Caleb Martin. These moves are not exactly putting fear into the hearts of the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and even the Orlando Magic).
The chances to improve without a trade are pretty much gone this summer but the option could remain open during the season with a little help. ESPN's Zach Lowe recently suggested it would take things turning sour in Milwaukee to reopen the possibility of acquiring Damian Lillard.
"They could always, if things go badly in Milwaukee, they could always revisit Dame," Lowe said this week on his podcast. "Donovan Mitchell just signed a three-year extension with the Cavs. That's going to be off the table for them for a little bit. That was one of their dream targets, I think. We'll see. Not a great summer for the Heat."
The Heat spent last offseason trying to lure Lillard. It dragged on all summer, causing them to miss out on other free agents. In the end, Lillard landed with the Bucks because the Portland Trail Blazers had no interest in the Heat's trade assets
Perhaps things could change with Milwaukee. The Heat always have Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and either Jaime Jaquez or Nikola Jovic. Herro, a Milwaukee native, could entice the Bucks because of the hometown draw.
As Lowe said, "We'll see."
