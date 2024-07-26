Could Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Challenge Donovan Clingan As Top Big Man In Rookie Class?
According to a national NBA writer, Kel'el Ware had himself a pretty decent summer.
"Ware was the best rookie big man in Vegas," said NBA writer John Hollinger of The Athletic. "In an underwhelming crop, he was probably the best big man, period."
Hollinger was impressed with Ware's offense, especially his short to mid-range game.
"He averaged 18 points a game while making nearly two-thirds of his 2s and drawing fouls at a high rate, showing a variety of finishing skills around the rim," Hollinger said. "Ware showed only brief flashes of his inside-outside game, making three 3s in six contests, but despite his thin frame, he was able to succeed at the traditional big guy things (17.2 percent rebound rate) without inordinate fouling."
The defensive game still needs work, according to Hollinger.
"Ware still has some work to do on the defensive end, but if he’s going to be this productive on offense, he’s playable while he takes his lumps on D," Hollinger said. "With Ware’s Vegas success, the Heat likely can go into next season more confident that he can fill the backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo and develop further from there."
Hollinger also made a comment about second-year Heat player Jaime Jaquez, Jr.
He said "a few other guys showed up, but were clearly too good to be there".
Jaquez, Jr. was included in that grouping along with Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.