Could There Be A P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat Reunion?
Former Miami Heat P.J. Tucker is a player anyone would want to have on their team.
Some rumors suggest that the 39-year-old veteran would be interested in joining the Miami Heat if the Los Angeles Clippers decide to trade him.
Tucker is on the final year of the three-year, $33 million contract the Sixers gave him in July of 2022.
Tucker is a valuable asset. He brings mental toughness, defense, and leadership. However, this team needs to get younger. Getting Tucker at this career stage might not be the best option for the Heat.
Taking a $10 million contract is risky without knowing whether Tucker will stay healthy or can give maximum production.
Tucker played for the Heat for one season in 2021-22. He’s not known for scoring, but he tied his career-high 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and recorded five assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That same season, the Heat finished as the No. 1 seed in the East but lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the conference finals.
There have been numerous times in Tucker’s career when he came so close to reaching the NBA Finals or felt that he could’ve won a championship, and 2022 was one of them.
The Heat was lucky to have a role player like Tucker on their team during that season. He’s built for Heat culture.
If he were to come back to the organization, he could be an assistant coach or a specialist in developing or mentoring players.
