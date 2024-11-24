Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Prop Bets: Can Jimmy Butler Continue Scoring Surge?
The Miami Heat (6-7) return to the court after an extended layoff against the Dallas Mavericks (9-7) on Sunday night.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Mavericks-Heat game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
BAM ADEBAYO O/U 0.5 STEALS: OVER
The odds for Adebayo recording at least one steal (-200) won’t exactly make you rich. However, the All-Star has notched at least one steal in three of the Heat’s last five games.
Adebayo is averaging a career-high 1.8 steals this season. We like him to continue his ballhawk tendencies against the Mavs on Sunday night.
JIMMY BUTLER TO RECORD AT LEAST 20 POINTS: OVER
Butler’s actual over/under for points is 17.5, and we definitely think he’ll exceed that total tonight. Additionally, you can get Butler at +155 odds (bet $10 to win $25.50) to record at least 20 points.
Butler scored 30 points last Monday against the 76ers in his first game since Nov. 8. We’re not sure if he’ll total that many against Dallas, especially after he went a perfect 13-of-13 at the free-throw line. However, we like Butler to have at least 20 points.
TYLER HERRO O/U 3.5 THREE-POINTERS: UNDER
Herro is averaging career-highs in three-pointers made (4.4), three-point attempts (9.7), and three-point shooting percentage (45.2). So why are we expecting Herro to go under tonight?
Herro only made two of 10 threes against the 76ers last Monday, the second time in three games he’s struggled beyond the arc. Sorry, Heat fans, but we suggest taking the under.
SPOELSTRA URGES PATIENCE ON WARE
Miami Heat fans are still waiting to see what first-round pick Kel’el Ware can do if given the opportunity.
Coach Erik Spoelstra, on the other hand, urges patience, especially with Ware only a month into his NBA career.
Spoelstra spoke with reporters Thursday and addressed Ware’s lack of playing time. The 15th pick is only averaging six minutes through his first eight games.
“He’s really committed to the whole process, and part of that process is just quiet all the noise,” Spoelstra said. “You know, everybody has all these expectations, and rightly so.
“And you know, if he’s not playing a certain amount of minutes, or if he doesn’t get into the game, that doesn’t mean things are going poorly, you know, quite the contrary, he’s doing a lot of really good things.”
ROZIER DROPS, HERRO RISES IN NBA 2K
If Terry Rozier needs more motivation to snap out of his shooting slump, NBA 2K is happy to help.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Nov. 21. Rozier unsurprisingly fell from an 80 overall to a 78 following a difficult week. Rozier, who has started most of the year at point guard, is averaging his lowest points (12.9) and field-goal percentage (38 percent) averages since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Rozier missed Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with right foot discomfort. He didn’t practice Thursday, and it is unclear if he will play Sunday against the Mavericks.
Of the four Heat players who received a ratings change, Rozier was the only one to drop. Tyler Herro received a +1 and went up to 86 overall.
Haywood Highsmith jumped to 77 overall with a two-point increase. Backup guard Pelle Lawson received a +1, moving to 73 overall.
HEAT REST PLAYERS DURING LENGTHY ABSENCE
Rozier wasn’t the only Heat player who sat out Thursday’s practice. The Miami Heat elected to let Rozier, Jaime Jaquez, and Josh Richardson enjoy their extended absence a little longer.
The trio did not practice Thursday while recovering from various injuries.
Jaquez sat out Monday with a high ankle sprain. Richardson had five points in Monday’s win but is battling a heel injury.
Despite not officially practicing, all three took shots Thursday afternoon.
Given the six-day layoff between games, Miami could afford to rest all three players. The Heat played three games in four days last weekend, splitting a two-game set with the Indiana Pacers and knocking off the 76ers at home.
