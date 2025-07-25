Inside The Heat

Dave Chappelle Resurfaces With Savage Roast Of Miami Heat Superfan DJ Khaled

Jayden Armant

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dave Chapelle and Guy Fieri in attendance in the second quarter during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Comedian Dave Chappelle is never one to shy away from controversy, especially when it comes to the intersection of politics and entertainment.

So, of course, he didn't shy away from a hilarious shot at Miami Heat fan DJ Khaled. Despite the famous artist's Palestinian background, he has stayed relatively quiet on the infamous Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

“For a Palestinian, this man is awfully quiet right now," Chappelle said. "And why is he so fat? People are starving. He’s the only fat Palestinian on Earth right now.”

As the conflict and violence continues, celebrities will continue to be magnified for their stances on the issues.

MIAMI HEAT POSSIBLE SUITORS FOR GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely staying put for the time being.

But there's always a possibility for change. A recent Bleacher Report article listed the two-time MVP as a potential superstar who could request a trade in the coming months, a target the Miami Heat would certainly keep their eyes on.

"Midseason star trades are becoming more common, and Giannis' most recent update on his future was commitment-phobic,"the article wrote. "The Bucks are not out of the woods just yet. Even if they are, it's only temporary. Their summer has unfolded like a team trying to buy one more full year with Giannis, before trying to parlay the three available first-round picks they'll have to trade next June into someone who buys them yet another season or two."

