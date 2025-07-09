Davion Mitchell Put Miami Heat On Pedestal Above Previous NBA Stops
After just 30 games and a new contract extension, Davion Mitchell has already gotten acclimated to the Miami "Heat Culture".
Mitchell answered questions from campers at a junior Heat camp Tuesday morning and spoke about the differences between every stop he's had in his four-year NBA career. He spent his first three seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings and most of last season with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Heat.
"Sacramento wasn't trying to win... they were OK with losing," Mitchell said.
The Kings made the playoffs just once during his three season. He had similar disappointment with the Raptors, saying they had "a lot of young guys" and they weren't "trying to win." He played 44 games in Toronto last season.
While explaining how he felt about the positions the previous franchises, he also said the Heat were a different type of organization.
"Miami is never really tanking," Michell said "...I think Miami is a winning organization."
Mitchell, 26, averaged 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 22.5 minutes with the Kings and Raptors. However, his workload increased heavily after being traded to Miami in the five-team blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal. In 30 games with the Heat, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 31.6 minutes while making 15 starts.
