Does Miami Heat Keshad Johnson Have What It Takes To Become Rotation Player?
Miami Heat small forward Kehsad Johnson is one of the undrafted players working his way to impress the team.
At 23, he feels he is ready to compete at this level. Does Johnson have what it takes to become a contributor?
His athleticism, toughness, and ability to play on both ends of the floor are impressive. He's 6-foot-6 and weighs 225. Johnson has a solid midrange game. He's fearless in transition and can do damage in the paint with his strength. Johnson needs to improve perimeter shooting.
During the summer league in Las Vegas, he had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks against the Los Angeles Lakers. You could see how much of an unselfish player he is, and he never quits on a play. It sounds like that's what Heat Culture is about: work hard and never give up on a play.
He's got a chance with the Heat. He has the potential to thrive in their system. However, it won't be handed to him because he will need to fight for a spot. In this league, you have to earn it and stay healthy. Having one good game or strong summer isn't enough.
Can he bring his toughness and consistency every day? Coach Erik Spoelstra has a lot of decisions to make because this team has so much talent.
