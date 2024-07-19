Donald Trump's Bandages Reminiscent Of Udonis Haslem Giveaway In 2012
The United States was taken by storm this week as former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally, but not many expected a trend to arise from the event.
Trump supporters were spotted wearing a bandage over their ear at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday, which resembled that of the 45th president's. This look is similar to the one rocked by Miami Heat fans during the 2012 season, thanks to legend Udonis Haslem.
The Heat gave away bandages for Game 5 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals that resembled an injury Haslem sustained the matchup prior. In the Game 4 victory, Haslem was hit in the eye, opening a laceration that required nine stitches, which were covered by the bandage.
The power forward recorded 10 points and six rebounds in the blowout win when fans were repping his new look. The Heat went on to close out the series in six games, winning the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Trump recalled the moments of his shooting for the first time at the RNC, sharing, "I’m not supposed to be here tonight. As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right, and was ready to begin a further turn, which I'm lucky I didn't, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear. I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that - it can only be a bullet,' and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
