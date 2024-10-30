Draymond Green Baffled Of Dwyane Wade’s Statue
Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green joins the list of those who don’t like the statue of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Green spoke on his podcast with former NBA player Baron Davis about the statue of Wade that was unveiled recently in front of Kaseya Center in Miami.
“First, I want to say congratulations to D-Wade on the statue,” Green told Davis. “To get your jersey retired is one thing; that’s incredible. To get a statue, that’s a totally different level. But, we must ask what were your first thoughts on the statue?”
Green has always been a straight shooter. He’s never afraid to speak his mind.
The jokes and criticism of the statue have been nonstop.
“I saw pictures of D-Wade viewing [a mock of] the statue’s face,” Green said. “It’s actually on Rachel Nichols’ [social media page], if I’m not mistaken. And I must say, the mockup of his face looks absolutely nothing like the statue turned out.
“So, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, D-Wade, he saw it, he approved it,’ but the mockup of his face looked like D-Wade. Afterwards, it looked like Tim Thomas. I don’t quite understand how it ended up that way. My thing is, don’t they show the statue to someone before they unveil it, and everybody is like, ‘Oh yo, who is that guy?’ ”
Wade was involved in the design process. Whether people love or hate the statue, Wade doesn’t care. He likes the finished product.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina