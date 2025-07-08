Duncan Robinson Makes Emotional Farewell Post To Miami Heat
The Miami Heat lost one of their longest-tenured players last week when wing Duncan Robinson opted out of his contract and entered free agency. He joined the Detroit Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade deal with Miami receiving forward Simone Fontecchio as part of the return. Robinson's new contract is worth $48 million over three years.
Robinson took to Instagram to bid farewell to the franchise where he spent the last seven seasons.
Robinson's tenure with Miami is filled with success. The Michigan product went undrafted in 2018 before being signed by the Heat to a Summer League contract. His impressive performance in Vegas would earn him a two-way contract. With his limited role in the Heat rotation that season, he established himself as a strong spark plug off the bench with an affinity for shooting at elite efficiency. He signed a five-year contract extension worth $90 million as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
With the Heat, Robinson made two NBA Finals appearances. While Miami fell short of winning those championships, Robinson played a large role throughout the Heat's consistent playoff appearances over the past seven seasons. The 31-year-old finishes his Heat career as the Heat's all-time 3-point field goal leader. This past season, he averaged 11 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field along with 39.7 percent from three-point range.