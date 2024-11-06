Dwyane Wade Gives Details Of Chris Bosh Addition In 2010
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has had an unforgettable last few weeks of recognition, support, and admiration from his peers and fans.
Wade joined “The OGs Show,” hosted by his former teammates, Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem.
Wade shares details on how Chris Bosh joined the Heat.
“Two picks, two players go to our team,” Wade said. “When they hit us with that, I was like…so you know you get that little quietness on the phone with Bron. I’m like, “So, what do you want to do?” And so we went from that to let’s get in person. Let’s have a conversation. We had already knew the other player, if it was three, who would we like to play with. His name is Christopher Bosh.”
Wade then said the meeting was in a “secret location,” teasing the fans' desire for more information.
“Chris was represented by the same agent, Henry Thomas, at the time,” Wade said. “Chris knew we were having this meeting to talk about some stuff. We had a secret meeting, the secret location. It may come out in one of the documentaries; somebody could talk about that. What it was like was that it was a real fight.”
When James, Wade, and Bosh came together, it was met with much criticism because basketball fans felt they were ruining the competition.
The formation of the Big Three changed the landscape of free agency.
During the Big Three era, from 2011 to 2014, the Heat won two NBA championships and made four finals appearances.
