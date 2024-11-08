Dwyane Wade Had Issues With Lebron James Predicting "Multiple" Titles In 2010
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade continues to share stories about the Big Three era.
Before Lebron James, Wade, and Chris Bosh played a game together, James made his infamous "not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven " prediction about how many titles the Heat would win.
During an interview with his former Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on "The OGs Show," Wade reminisced on James' championship declarations to the fans and didn't think it was a bright idea for him to do that.
“He tripping,” Wade said. “He tripping. Look, I ain’t say a word. … Listen, aye, listen, that would’ve been a moment that was just for our fans, and it should not have been — the world should not have seen that. That’s something that you say internal, you know what I mean?”
Although they didn't win as many championships as Michael Jordan or Bill Russell, they dominated the NBA their four seasons together. The trio won two championships. James won league MVP in 2012 and 2013.
Let's not forget the impressive 27-game winning streak during the 2012-13 regular season. The Heat finished the season with a 66-16 record and established themselves as one of the greatest teams ever.
Wade and Bosh have their jerseys retired up in the rafters. James's jersey isn't retired yet, but when the time comes, Wade and Bosh are going to be present.
