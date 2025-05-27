Dwyane Wade Lays Out Game Plan New York Knicks Need To Make NBA Finals
After going down 0-2 in Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks had a significant resurgence in Game 3.
As they did several times against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks returned from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade broke down why the Knicks need to focus on their defense more than their offense to win this series.
“I was just on Pardon My Take out in Chicago, and they talked about our Miami Heat team,” Wade said. “And the one thing I told them about us as a team was the one thing we knew no matter what: the offense may click or the offense may not click. But how we were going to win championships was going to be on the defensive end of the floor.
“If they’re going to win this game, the Knicks, the offense is okay,” Wade continued. “They've got enough guys that can make shots. It’s about how can we lock down the Pacers because when they lost that Game 1, the Pacers were getting any shots they wanted.”
Even with Jalen Brunson’s and Karl-Anthony Towns' defensive struggles, the Knicks have several other key players who can continue to make a significant impact on the defensive end of the floor.
