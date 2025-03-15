Dwyane Wade On Jimmy Butler LeavingMiami: "I See Your Move, Player. I Like It"
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade had a lot to say when asked about the way former Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler's era ended earlier this season.
"I look at it like this, I look at it so many different ways," Wade said on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM In Brooklyn podcast. "I feel that, when you have the upper hand, you gotta take it, and if it gets to the end of the season, the Miami Heat has the upper hand. Jimmy Butler took his upper hand before they could get to the end of season."
Wade continued: "No matter how loud it was, Jimmy did what Jimmy wanted to do. He put himself in a position where he took his upper hand in the time when he had it, to get what he wanted, and if the Heat get to the end of the season, they now have the upper hand, and they get what they want, and it diminishes his value and all of those things cause Jimmy dealt with a lot of injuries over there. The offense wasn't about Jimmy no more over there, it was more of an inclusive offense. Tyler Herro, he's now healthy, we're pushing him up. So Jimmy Butler is one of the smartest human beings that I know, let’s not get it twisted. He's very smart, very calculated, and, so, I see your move player, I like it.”
Speaking about Butler's new role with the Golden State Warriors, Wade said:
"36 years old, this is the perfect role for him. If he stays in Miami, he has to be the star. He goes to Golden State, he do not have to be the star. Shoutout Jimmy Butler for putting himself in a position that he can end his career the way that he wanted to, and he got out of a situation where a lot would've been on him, like he wouldn't have gotten that $100 million possibly in Miami because, you gotta go out and average 25 plus and you gotta take us to this level for us to pay you as the star. Now he moves to second, third, some nights, fourth option, where, he can just be Jimmy Butler and he can end his career the last few years doing the things he really, really does very well, and that's all the things in the game of basketball. So, I love it. I love the fact that I get to see the Jimmy that I know at this point in his career."
Wade is not a fan of the consequences of the Butler era's ending for his former team.
"I just hate that for us," Wade said. "I hate that for Miami."
Wade wrapped up by saying: "I understand it, but I hate the PR game that's being played. What Jimmy did in Miami, not a lot of players that put on that jersey is gonna be able to accomplish. He didn't do it by himself, but as the leader of that team, as the best player, what he did there, not that many people that put that jersey on will be able to do that. For the legacy of the Miami Heat organization, you know, I hope one day he can come back and sit courtside, and we can all sit there and laugh and joke. But also, too, Jimmy may not ever come back."
Alex Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ToledoAlexander22@gmail.com
