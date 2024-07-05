Dwyane Wade Reacts To Viral Video Of Young Girls Gushing Over WNBA Sensation Angel Reese
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is among the movement of NBA players who are offering much support as possible to the growing WNBA.
The league is achieving record numbers this season. A lot of the fanfare is because the arrival of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Reese displayed this impact during the Sky's recent entrance into a game. Video captured a group of young female fans gushing at the sight of Reese and her teammates earlier this week. The clip got the attention of Wade, who is part owner of the Sky.
He simply posted the words "IMPACT" on his X page to show what Reese means to the young generation of female basketball fans.
Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. In June, she was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Month. She is on a streak of 11 straight games with a double-double, which is one shy of the record held by Candace Parker.
Reese was also selected to play in the WNBA All-Star July 20 in Phoenix.
"I'm just so happy. I know the work that I've put in," Reese said. "Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college — or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now.
"I trusted the process and I believed — I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago — it's just a blessing, I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing and me and trusting me."
