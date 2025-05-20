Dwyane Wade Shows Off New Tattoo Featuring Miami Heat
It's important to occasionally look back on where you started in life, whether its physical, emotional development, achievements, skills, etc.
Miami Heat all-timer Dwyane Wade did an admirable job of this, going so far as to chronicle his basketball career in a new tattoo spanning the length of his chest.
The new tattoo illustrates a variety of events and high points commemorating his legendary career. Featured in it are:
1. Harold L. Richards High School jersey
2. His Marquette University jersey
3. His Miami Heat jersey
4. His Olympic Team USA jersey
5. A visual featuring a Basketball Hall of Fame banner as he walks up the steps to the podium in Springfield
6. A visual of Wade saluting Heat fans in his last game in Miami
7. A banner spotlighting his spot in the NBA's Top 75 players of all time
Wade averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 stocks throughout his 14.5 seasons with the Heat. He was a part of the franchise's first five trips to the NBA Finals, winning three championships along the way. In 2006, he was awarded Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.7 stocks, leading the Heat to their first championship as a 24 year-old after having lost the first two games of the series. Wade is first in Heat history in several stat categories, including total points, assists, steals, field goals made and attempted, as well as free throws made and attempted.