Dwyane Wade Wants To Forget A Certain Tenure With LeBron James
The superstar tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James is best known for their time on the Miami Heat but also spent a short stint as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The tenure came when Wade was closing in on retirement, meaning it wasn't the fondest experience. He recently shared with fellow 2003 NBA Draft superstar Carmelo Anthony the woes of his one season in Cleveland.
"Oh, I was nasty. I was ready to retire. I needed to get out of there," Wade joked. "Cleveland was a whole different beast, bro. Obviously, coming there as Bron's guy, I got thrown into the [expletive]."
Wade averaged a career-low 11.2 points and 3.5 assists on 45.5 percent shooting in his 46 games played. The Cavs then traded the Hall of Famer back to the Heat at the deadline, where he finished his career out with his beloved organization.
Wade shared his reaction to the moment on social media, writing, "Hopefully we can leave that one in the past [laughing emoji]."
"It's definitely one of the most nasty jerseys [Wade's Cavs jersey]. I didn't even want No. 3 in that jersey," Wade said. "It was a cool experience, but they got me out of there quicker than a mother [expletive]."
Sharing one final experience with James was certainly a joy, but it's clear Wade would rather move on from his days in Cleveland.
