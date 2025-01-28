Erik Spoelstra Praises Kel’el Ware Amid Sudden Rookie of the Year Push
At one point earlier this season, Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware struggled to even hit the court.
Now, a surging Ware is the odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year.
Life comes at you quickly in the NBA.
Ware entered Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic with +200 odds to win Rookie of the Year on the FanDuel Sportsbook. He’s ahead of Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+330) and Wizards big man Alexandre Sarr (+370).
Not bad for a talented center who spent his first two months buried on the depth chart behind All-Star Bam Adebayo. The Heat even briefly sent Ware to the G League so he could actually play.
“We weren’t finding enough minutes just having him back up Bam,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday. “This is what we talk about: make us watch you, make us have to play you more, and then I’ll figure it out with the rotation.”
Ware averages 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. He had three consecutive 20-point games earlier this month, including a career-high 25 in a Jan. 19 victory over the Spurs.
Keep in mind Ware only played 22 NBA minutes from Nov. 17-Dec. 20.
“It was a crazy turn of events for him, being a backup for basically a month and nobody is even paying attention,” Spoelstra acknowledged. “Nobody is watching and then within four games, people are talking [about] him being Rookie Of The Year.
“How would any of us manage that at 20 years old?” Spoelstra added. “Now, he’s learning to keep that humility.”
LEE COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
Anyone hoping for a public feud between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is out of luck … for now.
The Heat suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month, this time citing a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules.” Butler walked out of Monday’s practice.
Miami previously suspended Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight.
“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
An X user told Lee to “try being an agent” and helping Butler “Rather than playing dominos.”
“I’m fu*king trying Darryl,” Lee wrote back. “Sh*t.”
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
