Erik Spoelstra Thinks It's "A Matter Of Time" Before Victor Wembanyama Takeover
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama lived up to every expectation as a rookie.
Now, the rest of the NBA is awaiting the next step.
The Miami Heat got their first look this season at the phenom during an exhibition game Tuesday at Kaseya Center. Wembanyama finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there is no ceiling for the reigning Rookie of the Year.
"It's just a matter of time," Spoelstra said. "It's an incredible talent. He's very dedicated as well. I think what we saw this summer in the Olympics, particularly in France, when there were great expectations for that team. The biggest moments was when he played his best, including our final game. I think that was his best game but his last two or three games, you could see it trending in that direction."
Last year he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks. It's scary to think he could reach a new level this season.
"For me, it’s the only solution,” Wembanyama said. “Expanding my game is not thinking twice when you want to do something crazy. I don’t think I’ve had one game where I really applied everything. Not one.”
He has his sights set on winning Defensive Player of the Year, among other awards.
"He makes you bring out different things to finish over him," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "His length is crazy."
