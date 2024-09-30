Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra Trusts Miami Heat Star To Help Bring Success

Bryan Townes

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra keeps an eye on his team during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Despite fans worrying about Jimmy Butler arriving late to Miami Heat media day, coach Erik Spoelstra emphasizes trust in his best player.

Butler and Spoelstra have been to three Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals appearances in their five seasons together. But many have raised concerns about Butler’s commitment to the regular season, not just during the playoffs.

He was about his expectations on Butler for this season. He was firm in his stance that Butler spent the offseason getting himself ready for an impactful training camp after missing the first round of last postseason.

“Yeah, he is in a good place coming into camp and he’s prepared himself for this camp," Spoelstra said. "The first few weeks, it was just a matter of getting his body right from the injury and he was able to spend a great deal of time working and preparing. You know that’s what happens when you have a lot of time off."

He went into more detail about how close their working relationship is going into their sixth season together.

“That’s where you have the opportunity to break through in the relationship where you can collaborate and move things in the locker room in a much more efficient way and we’ll get to work on that," Spoelstra said. It’s something that from my experience, when you get to that many years together, there’s a lot of unspoken understanding. He’s at a point now where he needs me to really coach this team at a high level. He needs me to coach him at a high level and push him to higher levels. And I need him to be at his highest level as a player and a leader.”

