ESPN Analyst Compares Promising Lottery Pick To A Young Dwyane Wade
NBA Draft evaluators are buzzing about No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe with some even calling him a young Dwyane Wade.
ESPN draft analyst Jay Bilas emphasized at just 19, Edgecombe is very similar to the Miami Heat legend. Perhaps even a little better.
"He's 19 years old from the Bahamas, and on the player comp side...he reminds me of Victor Oladipo when he was 19, and Dwyane Wade when he was 19," Bilas said. "I'm trying to be intentional about saying... I'm not saying he's the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade yet, but at 19, you couldn't tell these two guys apart. You might even take Edgecombe, because I think Edgecombe at 19 is probably better than Dwyane Wade was at 19."
During his electric freshman campaign at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The 6-foot-5 Bahamian sensation has quickly become a highlight-reel staple, wowing fans with athleticism that leaps off the screen.
In Wade’s junior year at Marquette, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. While Edgecombe may be more physically gifted at 19, he isn’t yet as polished offensively as Wade was coming out of college.
Edgecombe will also need to navigate a crowded backcourt in Philadelphia, unlike Wade, who stepped into a clear starring role. Edgecombe must fight for minutes amongst a talented guard lineup including Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, and Justin Edwards.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat's Pat Riley Ecstatic After Drafting Guard Kasparas Jakucionis
NBA Draft Expert Sees Miami Heat And Kasparas Jakucionis As Perfect Pairing
Celtics Super Fan Angered Over Miami Heat Drafting Kasparas Jakučionis