ESPN Analyst Has "Perfect" Landing Spot For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
There has been speculation about Jimmy Butler's next team if he is traded from the Miami Heat.
Speaking on Wednesday's NBA Countdown, analyst Kendrick Perkins gave his perfect destination for Butler.
"The perfect spot for Jimmy Butler is the Phoenix Suns alongside Kevin Durant," Perkins said.
Perkins thinks Butler is the perfect fit because he is a reliable two-way player. Durant has thrived in situations where he can solely be a scorer, leaving the intangibles to other frontcourt players. It worked when he won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He also led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Finals earlier in his career, losing to the Heat in 2012.
"I unerstand Pat Riley is old and stuck in his ways at 79 years of age and pushing 80," Perkins said. "And I get it, a legend in the game of basketball but Jimmy Butler has done more than enough for this franchise. He should be able to get granted his wishes, especially right now. When I look at the Phoenix Suns and I'm looking at Kevin Durant. Think about Kevin Durant when he's had sucess in his years of basketball, meaning going to the NBA Finals or completing a mission or winning a championship, he's had dogs around him from Draymond Green to Russell Westbrook to yours truly. Jimmy Butler brings that dog to the Phoenix Suns."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich