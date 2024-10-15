ESPN Analyst Suggest Miami Heat Are On Verge Of Being Irrelevant
The Miami Heat remained on the NBA radar the past few seasons mostly because of postseason success.
ESPN's Tim Legler thinks that could discontinue this season if there is no improvement. Despite making two Finals appearances since 2020, the Heat have nothing to show for it.
"Are we done caring about the Heat," Legler said on the All NBA podcast. "It's like we're kind of at that point. I think it's going to be interesting to see what they do with this group."
Legler broke down a variety of topics. Here's a few:
ON TERRY ROZIER
"Terry Rozier, he didn't have a full season with them last year and then he got hurt," Legler said. "Maybe he plays really well this season ... Coming into the season, it's a different look. When you've had training camp with the team and you know the guys a lot better, it's just different rather than doing it on fly."
ON NIKOLA JOVIC AND JAIME JAQUEZ
"Jovic is a guy that's going to be better this year," Legler said. "He had an Olympics experience that probably will be beneficial to him. He's a very talented, young player, so he could have a significant improvment in his impact. And Jaime Jaquez had a great year as a rookie. He just figures to get better."
ON BAM ADEBAYO, JIMMY BUTLER AND TYLER HERRO
"I think there's some things there to watch for them," Legler said. "The question is always going to revolve around those guys, Herro, Butler and Adebayo. Have you seen the best of what that's going to look like? If that's the case, they're not interesting."
