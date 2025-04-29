Ex-Miami Heat Coach Makes Leap In NBA Broadcast Booth
Former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy is making the switch from TNT's basketball coverage to Amazon Prime Video.
TNT Sports has held NBA broadcast rights since 1989. Their three-decade run will conclude after the Conference Finals. The NBA agreed to a 11-year, $76 billion deal with Disney, NBC Universal and Amazon to broadcast NBA games.
According to The Athletic, Van Gundy is joining Ian Eagle for Prime Video's game telecasts. He also joins fellow TNT reporter Taylor Rooks and former stars Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin as Amazon looks to begin their coverage with a strong group of broadcasters.
Van Gundy's broadcasting career spans the last eight NBA seasons. Before joining TNT's coverage, he served as an analyst for ESPN's coverage in 2018. He then joined TNT before being hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as head coach for one season in 2020. After New Orleans and Van Gundy parted ways, he returned to TNT where he has sibce been a staple of their basketball coverage.
Van Gundy was an assistant coach for the Heat under Pat Riley from 1995 to 2003. He was promoted after Riley stepped away from the team. Under Van Gundy's reign from 2003 to 2005, the Heat had a 112-73 record along with playoff appearances in each season. He resigned 21 games into the 2005-06 season, leading to Riley's coaching return and a Miami Heat championship.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Former NFL Star Boldly Guarantees Miami Heat Victory In Game 4
Miami Heat Select French Rim Protector In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan