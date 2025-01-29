Ex-Miami Heat Coach Recalls Schooling Udonis Haslem On Past HBCU Hoops Tradition
Most of today's college basketball fans only know about powerhouse programs like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Connecticut.
Former Miami Heat assistant Bob McAdoo played during a time when the country was still dealing with integration issues. In the 1950s and `60s, it was rare to see a black player competing in a major conference.
As a member of the old school, McAdoo always went out of his way to explain how many talented black players attended historically-black colleges. He often told Heat legend Udonis Haslem, who played at the University of Florida, about the past teams like Florida A & M, Tennessee State and Winston-Salem State.
"I used to have to school Udonis," McAdoo said. "I said, `Udonis everybody is talking about Florida State, Miami and University of Florida. Back in the day, Florida A & M was getting all the talent. Florida A & M would've smoked Miami."
McAdoo decided to play at North Carolina but he grew up watching the players at HBCU programs. His favorite was Earl Monroe, who played at Winston-Salem State. Monroe's playground style led to McAdoo patterning his game after a guard instead of a power forward.
"I thought about it," McAdoo said of attending an HBCU. "I grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina. My father, the first game he took me to when I was a youngster was to see Winston Salem State and North Carolina A & T. The HBCUs were just fantastic back in the day."
