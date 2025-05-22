Ex-Miami Heat Developmental Player Calls It A Career
Former Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson has retired from professional basketball. He also had brief stints with the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs. He last played in the NBA in 2022 before joining the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League.
Johnson began his NBA career going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft before joining the Heat's then-D-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Jan. 2015, Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Heat. He played 32 games in his rookie season before carving out a consistent role off the bench as a scorer. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension worth $50 million in the 2016 offseason. He started most of his games throughout the 2017-18 season.
Following Johnson's retirement, he has been hired by his alma mater, Fresno State, as an assistant men's basketball coach.
Johnson played for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2010 to 2014. He finished his collegiate career as the No. 16 all-time scorer at Fresno State. As a senior, he averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists while leading the Bulldogs to the 2014 College Basketball Invitational. They would finish as runner-ups losing to Siena in the Finals. That season, he was named to the All-Mountain West second team.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated.