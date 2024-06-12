Ex-NBA Guard Looks Past Nail Polish Of Potential Miami Heat Draft Target Jared McCain: "He's Tough As Hell"
Former Duke guard Jared McCain had to explain to fans why he painted his fingernails.
After watching him play last season, ex- NBA player Randolph Childress says there is no need for explanation. Childress thinks McCain is hardly soft, meaning the team that drafts him later this month is getting a quality NBA player.
"The other thing I'd say about him and people don't realize this," Childress said on The Field Of 68 podcast. "He's one of those guys, you look at him like, `Oh he paints his fingernails.' He's tough as hell. He's got some stuff to him. It ain't gonna be no back down in him."
To clarify, McCain took some criticism on social media for painting his nails. He later explained he had an NIL deal with a nail polish company. McCain is among the players the Heat have been linked with at the No. 15 pick.
Last season McCain averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 46.5 percent, including 41 percent from the 3-point line. In May, he impressed by making 19 of 25 from the arc during a catch-and-shoot drill at the NBA Draft combine.
"When you shoot the ball like him, he doesn't have to have wiggle (room) and create," Childress said. "He's not going to be a guy you give it to a ton off ball screens and say, 'Go.' But he shoots it so well, you're going to run him off the line. When you're running him off the line, yes, he can drive you, he's going to have the advantage because his jumper is that good."
